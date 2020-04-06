New Haven PD: Possible hostage situation at Henry Street apartment

Police are asking people to avoid the area

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven Police are on the scene of a possible hostage situation on Henry Street.

According to police, they believe a man is barricaded inside the apartment and holding a woman at gunpoint. The incident began around 3:30 a.m. The apartment is located between Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street.

New Haven SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams are currently on scene and working to resolve what they call a domestic-related incident.

Several streets around the area are closed to traffic and pedestrians.

At this time it's unknown if anyone else is inside the apartment.