New Haven Police investigating late night shooting on Quinnipiac Ave.

The 45-year-old victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his head.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just after 11:15 last night, New Haven Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a person shot in a townhouse complex at 1361 Quinnipiac Avenue.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a 45-year-old resident with a non-life threatening graze gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was sitting on her porch when a gunman in the roadway fired at the residence multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Detectives held a crime scene overnight and canvassed the area.

At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is related to the Thursday shooting near 1363 Quinnipiac Avenue where a 20-year-old was shot in the ankle.