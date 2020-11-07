New Haven Police investigating late night shooting on Quinnipiac Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just after 11:15 last night, New Haven Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a person shot in a townhouse complex at 1361 Quinnipiac Avenue.
Upon arrival, emergency responders located a 45-year-old resident with a non-life threatening graze gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was sitting on her porch when a gunman in the roadway fired at the residence multiple times.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Detectives held a crime scene overnight and canvassed the area.
At this time, it is unknown if this shooting is related to the Thursday shooting near 1363 Quinnipiac Avenue where a 20-year-old was shot in the ankle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.