Police: Shooting leaves New Haven man in 'extremely' critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night that left one man injured.
Police said officers in the Hill neighborhood heard gunfire just after 8:30 p.m. They came across a victim inside a car at the intersection of Plymouth Street and Lamberton Street.
The 29-year-old New Haven man and the vehicle were struck by gunfire. An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he's listed in 'extremely critical condition'.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.