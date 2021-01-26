Police: Shooting leaves New Haven man in 'extremely' critical condition

Officers had heard gunshots in the Hill neighborhood Monday night and found the man shot inside a vehicle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night that left one man injured.

Police said officers in the Hill neighborhood heard gunfire just after 8:30 p.m. They came across a victim inside a car at the intersection of Plymouth Street and Lamberton Street.

The 29-year-old New Haven man and the vehicle were struck by gunfire. An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he's listed in 'extremely critical condition'.