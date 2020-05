A 42-year-old man was found shot in the arm Tuesday night

New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Around 10:13 p.m., police say they responded to the area of Forman Street near Sherman Parkway, in the Newhallville neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.