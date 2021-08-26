14-year-old shot, killed in New Haven

Police said the shooting happened on Chatham Street Wednesday night.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old from New Haven is dead following a shooting Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Chatham Street between Rowe Street and Ferry Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

