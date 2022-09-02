x
First human case of West Nile Virus detected in New Haven County: Officials

The victim is a man from New Haven County in his 70s, and has been hospitalized.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first human case of West Nile Virus has been detected in New Haven County, health officials told FOX61.

The victim is a man in his 70s and has been hospitalized.

The state Department of Public Health (DPH) will be releasing more information later Friday night.

This is developing, check back for more updates.

