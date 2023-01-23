1 dead in Watertown crash: Police

John Wujcik, 50, was pronounced dead after he was transported to Waterbury Hospital

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A Terryville man died Monday afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.

John Wujcik, 50, was traveling southbound on Route 8 near exit 38 in Watertown when his car traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a rock ledge embankment. His car rolled onto its left side coming to a final rest.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene. He was then transported to Waterbury Hospital by AMR Ambulance, where he later died.

Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit also responded to the scene.

This accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witness the crash is asked to contact TFC. Hawley Troop L, in Litchfield at 860-626-7900

