1 firefighter hospitalized, family displaced after fire in Madison

MADISON, Connecticut — A house was destroyed but the family inside made it out safely after smoke detectors went of Saturday in Madison. A firefighter had minor injuries.

Crews were called to a report of a structure fire at 11:37 p.m. on Strawberry Hill Rd. The structure was heavily involved in fire on arrival of the fire department. Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. The occupants were alerted by the smoke alarms and escaped without injury. One firefighter sustained a non-life threatening injury, was transported to a medical facility, treated and released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

