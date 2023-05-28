2 dead after wrong-way crash in Middlebury: State police

State police determined one of the cars had been traveling on the wrong side of I-84 when the collision happened.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Two people were killed in a Middlebury car collision early Saturday morning after one of the cars was traveling on the wrong side of the road, Connecticut State Police said.

State police said they responded around 3:10 a.m. to Interstate 84 east, near exit 17, where they found a Mitsubishi Eclipse GS and a Toyota Prius that had been involved in a head-on collision.

At least one of the drivers had been taken to the hospital following the crash, but both had passed away as of this morning. State police identified the Mitsubishi driver as 44-year-old Matthew Lean Marquis of Woodbury, and the Toyota driver as 22-year-old Leticia Dourado of Waterbury.

Following a preliminary investigation, state police determined Marquis was traveling on the wrong side of I-84, going west in the eastbound lane, near exit 17. Dourado was traveling east in the same lane when the two cars collided.

State police are investigating this crash and ask anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call Troop A at 203-267-2200 or peter.thomas@ct.gov.

