Board releases details of firing of 3 Madison police officers

The three were let go after a vote on Friday.

MADISON, Conn — Three Madison police officers were fired after the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted Friday.

Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria had been placed on administrative leave in June. The board said an independent investigation concluded the officers' harassing and unprofessional conduct violated the town police department's code of conduct.

The board said the town has zero tolerance for any type of harassment or behavior that would impact the working conditions of a fellow employee.

Natasha and Lauria filed discrimination suits in 2021, citing a hostile work environment and discrimination based on their sex.

The Board is an independent body of citizen volunteers that is charged with the oversight of police department employees.

First selectwoman Peggy Lyons praised the board's actions on behalf of the town "to protect the integrity of our police department" and maintain the level of professionalism."

