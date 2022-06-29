A child and two adults rescued from Waterbury fire

The two-alarm fire on 10 Third St. was under control within 30 minutes.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two adults and a child were rescued from the fire in Waterbury Wednesday morning. ,

A fire broke out around 10 a.m. on 10 Third Street, a multi-story home in Waterbury.

The two-alarm fire was under control within 30 minutes. The condition of the three people rescued remains unknown.

The fire took place on the third floor of the 3-story house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

