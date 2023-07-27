Abate's Apizza restaurant in New Haven relocates to North Haven after fire

The apizza place is coming back after months of fire repair at their New Haven location.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Abate's Pizza is relocating to North Haven months after a fire damaged their New Haven restaurant. The fire happened at their Wooster Street location in May.

The apizza restaurant is now moving to a temporary spot on State St. in North Haven and they said they hope to open their doors soon.

"We will be relocating for the time being to formerly River Tavern," the Abate family said on a Facebook post. "So sit tight, We will be back shortly!"

No one was injured in the fire, however, the firefighters had trouble putting the fire out on the roof.

The restaurant told its Facebook followers that the rebuild on Wooster St. could take around six months to a year.

