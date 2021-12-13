Threat prompts lockdown at Ansonia High School

Students are being dismissed class by class, according to officials.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Students at Ansonia High School were dismissed early Monday after an "unsubstantiated" threat that prompted a brief lockdown, officials said.

Police said the high school received the threat and out of an abundance of caution it was placed on lockdown. The school was then dismissed early while officers investigate.

Police officers were also placed at other schools as a precaution.

Additional information about the reported threat was not immediately available.

Schools across Connecticut have been on high alert for several weeks amid multiple recent reports of violent threats.

Several students have been arrested for making fake threats at schools across the state.

The threats come after a shooting at a Michigan school that left four dead and seven injured. They also come as Connecticut will mark the 9th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.

