Stratford man killed in Ansonia shooting

Police said the shooting happened during a drug deal. A 25-year-old Stratford man was shot while inside the car and later died at the hospital.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A 25-year-old Stratford man is dead after a shooting in Ansonia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Police said they received a 911 call from a man who stated he was on Main Street near Kingston Drive and his friend had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Honda and a passenger inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The victim has not been identified at this time

During the initial investigation, police learned that the shooting happened a mile away on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street. While investigating that area, police found a shell casing. Investigators also learned that the shooting allegedly happened during an attempted drug deal where the suspect fired into the Honda, striking the victim.

The driver of the Honda managed to drive away from the scene before calling 911.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

