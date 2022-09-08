Ansonia police arrest third person in connection to 2011 homicide

Police said the arrest is connected to the investigation into the 2011 fatal shooting of Isaia Hernandez at an Xtra Mart.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a homicide in 2011, officials said.

Andrew Spino, 34, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting. Police said he was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, by the U.S. Marshal Service.

The homicide happened in March 2011, just outside the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue after 6 p.m., police said. Isaia Hernandez was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart by the gas pump. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Ansonia detectives determined that Hernandez was inside his car at the Xtra Mart with two other suspects, Luis Marquez and Elijah Stanford. According to police, Marquez and Stanford robbed and shot Hernandez and all three exited the car when Hernandez collapsed in the parking lot. Police said Marquez and Stanford ran down Church Street following the shooting.

Police did not provide details on Spino's involvement in the fatal shooting.

Spino was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Marquez and Stanford were arrested in May 2021, also facing charges of felony murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Spino's arrest is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation, according to police.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

