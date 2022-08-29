Ansonia police investigation closes Elm Street

ANSONIA, Conn. — A police investigation closed Elm Street overnight into Monday morning.
Police confirmed the street was blocked but did not state the cause for the closure.
Elm Street is a residential area, and connects to Division Street, which crosses the Naugatuck River.
Some bus routes on Elm street buses will most likely need to be rerouted due to the police investigation according to the superintendent of schools.
