x
New Haven County

Police search for missing 1-year-old out of Ansonia

Police said Royalty Bass was not returned to her father following a custody visit with her mother and could possibly be in the Stratford area or out of state.
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 1-year-old. 

Police said Royalty Bass was reported missing after her mother Shameka Henri failed to return her to her father following a custody visit. 

A photo of missing 1-year-old Royalty Bass provided by the Ansonia Police Department.

Royalty was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse shirt and gray Minnie Mouse pants.

Ansonia officials said Shakema and Royalty would possibly be in the Stratford area but there was also the possibility that Royalty was taken out of state.

Photo of Shameka Henri provided by the Ansonia Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.

