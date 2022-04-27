Police search for missing 1-year-old out of Ansonia

Police said Royalty Bass was not returned to her father following a custody visit with her mother and could possibly be in the Stratford area or out of state.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 1-year-old.

Police said Royalty Bass was reported missing after her mother Shameka Henri failed to return her to her father following a custody visit.

Royalty was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse shirt and gray Minnie Mouse pants.

Ansonia officials said Shakema and Royalty would possibly be in the Stratford area but there was also the possibility that Royalty was taken out of state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 here.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.