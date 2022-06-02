Ansonia teen charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Stratford man

Johnny Class, 20, was fatally shot in early April in Ansonia. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in North Carolina a little over a month later.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing murder and attempted robbery charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Johnny Class.

Ansonia police said Monteral Crews, a resident of the town, fled the state after the shooting. He was taken into custody in North Carolina on May 13 by members of the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

Crews was taken back to Connecticut on May 27 and faced a juvenile court judge on Tuesday. Crews was then officially charged as an adult with murder, criminal attempt at first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The shooting happened on April 5 around 1 p.m., police said. Officials said police received a 911 call from a man who stated he was on Main Street near Kingston Drive and his friend had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a silver Honda and Class, who was a passenger, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided first aid to Class until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

During the initial investigation, police learned that the shooting happened a mile away on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street.

While investigating that area, police found a shell casing. Investigators also learned that the shooting allegedly happened during an attempted drug deal where the Crews reportedly fired into the Honda, striking Class.

Crews was held on a $1.5 million bond and is expected at Milford Superior Court on June 23.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate additional arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link here.

