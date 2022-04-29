Arrest made after man gets run over by car in Hamden

McLean fell in the roadway as he was running and Beckford's vehicle drove over him, police said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — An arrest has been made in the death of a New Haven man who was struck by a car in Hamden last month.

Hamden police arrested Devington Beckford, 25, of New Haven, on Wednesday and charged him with manslaughter and reckless endangerment for allegedly running over Raekwon McLean, 24, with a car.

On the afternoon of Sunday, March 13, McLean was driving a reported stolen SUV and Beckford was chasing him in another car. Beckford reported the SUV as stolen a few days prior and tried to call 911 while following the car, police said.

The stolen SUV ended up in a crash with a different vehicle at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and North Street.

McLean ran from the scene toward North Street, and Beckford sped onto the street toward McLean as he ran away, according to police.

McLean fell in the roadway as he was running and Beckford's vehicle drove over him, police said.

Beckford was held on a $500,000 bond and is ordered to appear in court on May 11.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.