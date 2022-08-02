x
New Haven County

Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police

Police said the incident happened Saturday morning on Route 34.
ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road. 

Police said the driver reported that a gray BMW with tinted windows and a tinted rear license plate cover had cut in front of her. When the driver switched lanes to create space, the BMW slowed to pull up alongside the driver's vehicle. 

The driver heard loud popping sounds and the driver's side of the window shattered, according to police. 

Responding officers found several indentations and a BB still embedded in the shattered window. 

Police reported no injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can contact Officer Artabane at 203-891-2130 referencing case #22-26030.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

