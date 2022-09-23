Major Crimes investigating body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — A body has been discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night.
State Police said that they were notified around 7 p.m. of the body nearby the Metro-North Waterbury line. Rail service was halted for the investigation.
The State Police Major Crimes squad is processing the scene; MTA police also responded.
The body has not been identified or any apparent cause of death determined.
This is an ongoing investigation.
