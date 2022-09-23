Major Crimes investigating body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls

The cause of death has not been determined.

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — A body has been discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night.

State Police said that they were notified around 7 p.m. of the body nearby the Metro-North Waterbury line. Rail service was halted for the investigation.

The State Police Major Crimes squad is processing the scene; MTA police also responded.

The body has not been identified or any apparent cause of death determined.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Waterbury Branch customers are experiencing delays of up to 50 minutes. Police have completed their investigation near Beacon Falls. https://t.co/ddyDWxquyA pic.twitter.com/jc6nIRAGrX — Metro-North Railroad. Download the new TrainTime (@MetroNorth) September 24, 2022

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.