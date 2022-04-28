3 dead after car crashes off side of the road in Branford: police

Branford police and firefighters responded and found three people dead near Hosley Avenue.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Three people were found dead after police said a car crashed off Hosley Avenue in Branford Thursday morning.

Police were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. A passing driver called and told police they saw a car that looked like it crashed off of the roadway. Police said the caller did not see the crash happen.

Branford police and firefighters responded and found three people dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed there was only one car involved and speed could have been a factor in the crash.

It is not clear at this time when exactly the crash happened. The victims have not been identified at this time.

The roadway remains closed as the investigation continues.

This is breaking news.

