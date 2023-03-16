State Rep. Comey arrested, charged with DUI after rollover crash in Hartford

The car involved had her district plate indicating it was hers. She was seen taking a field sobriety test immediately after which she was handcuffed.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Rep. Robin Comey of Branford was handcuffed by police after a rollover crash on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

House Democrats confirmed Comey was involved in the crash and was taken into Hartford police custody Thursday evening.

Police sources say she was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The crash happened between Lawrence and Babcock Street, just a little over two blocks from the Legislative Office Building and the State Capitol Complex. The car involved appeared to hit at least one parked vehicle, before landing on its roof.

The car involved had Comey's state legislative license plate indicating her 102nd House district. A FOX61 crew witnessed the aftermath of the crash. Rep. Comey is seen taking a field sobriety test. The test is halted, and Comey is then handcuffed.

It is not clear if any charges have been filed at this time. We have also not heard from officials about any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comey is a Democratic representative and member of the House leadership, serving as Assistant Majority Whip, a position typically charged with gathering and counting votes on various bills.

In June of 2021, as COVID-19 protocols kept the Capitol closed to the public, House Speaker Matt Ritter admonished members for alcohol consumption -- prompted in part by an incident involving Comey.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



Video of a debate on the House floor that year showed Rep. Comey, a democrat who represents Branford, appearing to have a difficult time speaking.

She issued a statement afterward that read in part:

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior last Thursday night. That evening, while speaking on H.B. 6558, I suddenly and unexpectedly began to feel unwell. This was due to several factors, including anxiety, exhaustion, and, regrettably, the wine I had with dinner. In an abundance of caution, I did not drive home and remained in Hartford until the following morning. This type of behavior is not typical for me. I take full responsibility for my error in judgement."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.