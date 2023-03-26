Bullet found in Middlebury school hallway: Principal

No additional weapons were found in the building and students were safe to leave their classrooms after police had completed their search, the principal said.

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — A bullet was found in the hallway of Memorial Middle School in Middlebury on Friday, Principal Jennifer Murphy said in a letter to students.

Murphy said that a staff member found a bullet in one of the hallways in the school around 11:40 a.m. The Middlebury Police Department was immediately notified while students went into "sheltered-in-place status."

After police identified the single 99mm bullet that they determined had not been fired, a K-9 unit was requested to search through the school's hallways and lockers for any additional rounds, Murphy said.

No additional bullets or weapons were found in the building. Murphy said that students were allowed to leave their classrooms and were dismissed from school after police had completed their search.

Anyone with additional information about the origin of the bullet is asked to reach out to the school.

