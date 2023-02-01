Hundreds of people come out for calling hours for North Haven firefighter

46-year-old Matthias Wirtz died in the line of duty the day after Christmas

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut community is continuing to honor and remember North Haven firefighter, Matthias Wirtz, who died last week while responding to a fire. On Monday, hundreds of people came out for calling hours at The North Haven Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m.

"Honest, if there's one person who defined brotherhood, it was Matt," said Chief Paul Januszewski with the North Haven Fire Department.

Wirtz died Dec. 26 while responding to a fire on Quinnipiac Ave in North Haven. He collapsed while outside of the building and now, the medical examiner said he died of heart disease, among other things. He was 46 years old.

Hundreds of firefighters from across Connecticut came out to support North Haven Fire and Wirtz's family on Monday for the calling hours. From Waterbury to Southington, men and women in blue lined up outside of the funeral home for hours to pay their respects.

"It's very very much appreciated. It's just an unfortunate part of the job," said Bob Andrew, retired Assistant Chief of the Branford Fire Dept.

Andrew knows the pain all too well of dealing with a line of duty death, and the love that came from the community afterward to get them through it all.

"I got hired as a direct result of a line of duty death they had in on Thanksgiving day in 1996. Edward Francis Ramos was killed," Andrew said.

Ramos, 36, died fighting a fire at Floors & More in Branford on Thanksgiving evening 1996. The owner of the store was charged with arson murder in the case and went to trial three times. The first two trials ended with a hung jury and a mistrial was declared for the third. The state later dropped the charges.

It's something Andrew said changes a department forever and they need that support that comes from others in the fire service.

"It's a brotherhood. This is a second family. When you join the fire service, it truly is a second family," Andrew said.

And while the firefighters wrap their arms around their fellow service members, they're also lifting the family up.

"The families look out and they see that sea of blue if you will, it's really very impressive to them. And they really understand the breadth of how many people are standing behind them," Said Alan Zygmunt, Rtired Battalion Chief with the Southington Fire Dept.

Community members also stopped by to pay their respects, or offer gifts to those who were coming for the calling hours. One woman made more than 200 crocheted flowers for the fire department and those attending the wake.

"So many people are on the front lines every day and have a lot on the line when they go to their jobs. Just keep them in mind, and this will be a little memento," said Doreen Vetro of Northford.

Chief Januszewski said they've been hearing from people like Vetro all week. They've even gotten calls from Canada and Central America. He said it's been hard on the whole department and for him, since he joined the department just 18 months apart from the time Wirtz did. The two served together for more than two decades.

"Tragic. Just absolutely tragic loss. 46 years old taken from us, way too soon working on assignment, pumping the engine that he's always wanted to do," Chief Januszewski said.

Januszewski said Matt was able to fulfill that dream for a few months before he died, when he became a truck operator.

On Tuesday, Firefighter Wirtz will be laid to rest at the St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church on 44 Washington Avenue in North Haven at 11 a.m. He will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol.

For those attending, there are shuttle busses from three alternate locations. Busses will begin at 9 a.m. They will run continuously.

St. Francis Cabrini Church – 57 Pond Hill Rd, North Haven

North Haven High School – 221 Elm Street, North Haven

St. Therese Church – 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven

Wirtz's family is asking for people who are looking to send gifts of sympathy to please omit flowers and if so desired, a contribution in Matt’s name may be made to North Haven Professional Firefighters Charitable Association, PO Box 191, North Haven, CT 06473.

