CT coastal towns taking action to ban cannabis establishments

Some local officials say they are responding to opposition from residents, while other residents say it's a mistake to say no to businesses that will create jobs.

With the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults and the impending start of retail sales next year, several Connecticut coastal towns are just saying no, for now.

The New Haven Register reports Guilford, Madison and North Branford recently put in place measures that stop cannabis establishments from opening for nine months to a year from now.

Clinton is prohibiting cannabis-related land use.

Some local officials say they are responding to opposition from residents, while other residents say it's a mistake to say no to businesses that will create jobs, and are urging the towns to consider applicants on a case-by-case basis.

In August, the Town of Vernon voted in favor of banning cannabis use on town property during a town council meeting Tuesday evening.

A public hearing was held ahead of the vote, on two ordinances, that had to do with alcohol and cannabis use, and smoking and vaping in public places like parks.

Several people who spoke at the meeting echoed concern about the original language of those ordinances, which included the word "possession."

People were concerned that suggested it would be illegal for someone to be carrying cannabis on these properties, despite it being legalized across the state.

After the public comment section, the Mayor said the ordinances were not supposed to include possession, but rather focus on the use of cannabis on town property.

