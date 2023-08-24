Union: Correctional officer attacked while defending inmate at Cheshire Correctional Institution

The President of AFSCME Local 387 says the officer sustained blows to the face and body resulting in multiple injuries.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A correctional officer at the Cheshire Correctional Institution was "viscously" attacked while defending an inmate on Thursday evening, according to the union representing the state's correctional officers.

The President of AFSCME Local 387 Sean Howard released a statement following the assault. He said that the officer was protecting an inmate who was being attacked by another inmate and sustained blows to the face and body resulting in multiple injuries.

“Tonight, there was a vicious, violent, and unprovoked attack on a Correctional Officer at the Cheshire Correctional Institution (CCI). This Correctional Officer was bravely protecting another inmate who was attacked by another inmate. The responding Officer sustained multiple blows to the face and body, resulting in multiple significant injuries.

“This incident is the latest in a series of violent assaults on staff — three (3) assaults in the last three weeks for the total of four (4) attacked staff — which is completely unacceptable. The reality is that recent changes in the laws regarding inmates’ out-of-cell time and administrative segregation, especially for chronically dangerous inmates, have put front line staff in grave danger every day they go to work.

We have a right to go home in one piece. Legislators are dictating our working conditions without any knowledge of the challenges we face every day. The time is past due for Legislators and the Governor to take real action that will protect the safety and security of our dedicated staff, as well as inmates, whom our staff work hard every day to protect.”

FOX61 has reached out to Department of Corrections officials for comment. They indicated they will be releasing a statement; we'll update this story when they do.

