CT State Police Bomb Squad responding to suspicious item found in Watertown

Main Street from Cherry Avenue to Trumbull Street is closed pending the investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown police are currently investigating a report of a suspicious item found on Wednesday evening.

Police officials said the investigation is in the area of Main Street and Cherry Avenue. Main Street from Cherry Avenue to Trumbull Street is closed pending the investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad is responding to evaluate what was located.

At the moment precautions are being taken until the bomb squad can determine what the item is.

This is a developing story.

