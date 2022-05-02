Derby City Hall closed Monday due to 'numerous' COVID-19 cases among employees

The closure comes as Connecticut hits a positivity rate over 9% last week, the state reported.

DERBY, Conn. — The City of Derby is closing its city hall Monday citing "numerous" positive COVID-19 cases among employees.

The closure comes as the state hit a positivity rate of over 9% last Friday, indicating a rise in cases over the last few weeks. The state takes the rolling average of positive cases over the course of a week.

About 212 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and the state reported 62 of them were not vaccinated.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19, adding to a running list of federal employees and congresspeople who have also tested positive, including Senator Chris Murphy.

At home, both Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz had tested positive in the last few weeks for COVID-19. Over the weekend, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin's office confirmed the mayor had also tested positive for the virus.

As cases rise heading into summer, attention is turning to vaccinations for the youngest population in the country.

The FDA on Friday released its tentative schedule for advisory committee meetings on vaccines. Three dates in June have been set aside for planned meetings to discuss approval of Modern and Pfizer's COVID-19 shots in young children.

The dates are June 8, 21 and 22.

Currently, Pfizer's shot is approved for those 5 and up, while Moderna's is limited to those 6 or older.

The FDA said once Moderna and Pfizer complete their submissions and the data is reviewed, the agency will provide more info on officially scheduling meetings to discuss each request.

