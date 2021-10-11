x
New Haven County

One person killed in Derby house fire

When fire crews knocked down the flames they found a person dead inside the house.

DERBY, Conn — One person was found inside a Derby home that went up in flames early Wednesday morning, officials said. 

The fire broke out at a home on Pleasant View Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire. 

Once the flames were knocked down, they found a man in his 50s inside. They were pronounced dead. 

Officials said the man was the only person inside at the time. The state fire marshal and Derby fire marshal are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire. 

Officials have not yet identified the person. 

This is a developing story.

