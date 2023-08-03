Dog abandoned in cage without food, water in Watertown park

The vet said the dog appeared dehydrated, emaciated and had some cuts in his body.

WATERTOWN, Connecticut — Police are investigating after a dog was found dehydrated and emaciated in a crate in a Watertown park on Monday.

Police are asking for help in identifying whoever is responsible for abandoning a brown medium-sized bully-type male dog near the basketball court at Sylvan Lake Park. in Oakville Monday morning. The dog was left in a wire crate with no food or water for an unknown period of time until animal control officers were able to retrieve him.

Animal control officers Thursday the dog to Embrace Animal Hospital for further examination and medical attention. Upon examination at the hospital, the dog appeared dehydrated, emaciated and had some cuts and abrasions to his body. The dog is recovering at the Watertown Police Department's Animal Control Division. If you have any information on the person(s) responsible for abandoning this dog please contact the Watertown Police Department’s Animal Control Office.

Anyone with information on regarding this incident is asked to call the Watertown Police at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward with information leading to an arrest. Information can also be emailed to Tips@watertownctpd.org.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

