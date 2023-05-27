20-year-old killed in East Haven crash: Police

Police said they responded to the south side of Foxon Road where they found a car that had struck a utility pole around 1:33 a.m.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A 20-year-old man was killed in a car collision early Saturday morning in East Haven, police said.

Police said they responded to the south side of Foxon Road where they found a car that had struck a utility pole around 1:33 a.m. The male driver was given medical treatment at the scene by the East Haven Fire Department and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.

The man has been identified as a 20-year-old from Madison, but police have not released his name at this time.

Police determined that the car had been traveling west on Foxon Road in the area of Circle Drive when it crossed over the double yellow lines and struck a utility pole.

The investigation is still ongoing and police said that any witnesses to this accident are asked to contact Detective Jon Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.