Bomb squad called to East Haven neighborhood, surrounding homes evacuated: Police

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Residents in East Haven are safe to return to their homes after being temporarily evacuated during a bomb squad investigation, police said.

Capt. Joseph Murgo confirmed to FOX61 late Saturday morning that there was a police, firefighter and bomb squad presence for an investigation on Palmetto Trail.

Surrounding homes were evacuated after the police and fire departments received a report of an "unknown suspicious device" that was found in a residence. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was called for an investigation, but have since cleared the scene, Murgo said.

No injuries have been reported at this time and Palmetto Trail was reopened after the area was determined to be safe, Murgo said.

This is a developing story.

