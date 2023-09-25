Burglary suspect arrested with $20K worth of stolen goods: East Haven police

The suspect used a BMW in the burglary which had also been stolen, police said.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A man was caught by East Haven police with $20,000 worth of stolen items in addition to a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

John Kraszewski, 56, of East Haven, was charged with criminal trespass in the first degree, larceny in the first degree possession of a controlled substance, and burglary in the second degree. Kraszewski was held on a $141,000 bond.

On Sunday, police received a report of an active burglary to a commercial building in the 300 block of Bradley Street. Witnesses reported a man with a goatee and glasses, driving a silver BMW, was currently inside the building actively stealing items.

Police officers arrived to find the BMW quickly leaving the scene. Attempts to stop it failed. Police later found out the car had also been stolen. The stolen items were valued at approximately $20,000.00.

Police found Kraszewski inside the Birches Condo Complex and took him into custody without incident. Kraszewski was driving the stolen BMW with various stolen items within including the items stolen from the Bradley Street commercial building.

Kraszewski was transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing. It was determined that Kraszewski had several outstanding arrest warrants which were also served on him.

Police expect to charge him with the theft of the BMW as well.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.