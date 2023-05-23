Boy hospitalized after being stabbed outside East Haven elementary school

Police said a juvenile was assaulted with a knife during a physical altercation. His condition remains unknown at this time.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A boy has been hospitalized after being assaulted with a knife outside Tuttle Elementary School in East Haven on Tuesday evening.

East Haven police said at 6:28 p.m. officers went to Tuttle Elementary School for a report of an altercation between several individuals. It was determined that a juvenile was assaulted with a knife during the physical altercation in the courtyard area during after-school hours.

The juvenile was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Police said they want residents to know that all involved individuals in this altercation are accounted for and no threat to public safety exists.

Police presence will be increased district-wide as a precaution.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.