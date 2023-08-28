Cromwell man charged with enticing a minor

Bissonnette was held on a $250,000 bond.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A Cromwell man was arrested last week and charged with enticing a minor by East Haven Police.

Matthew Bissonnette, 33, of Cromwell, was charged with Risk of Injury to a Child and Enticing a Minor by Computer. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

The arrest was made after an investigation conducted by the East Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division.

During the month of June, Detective Fred Sego initiated an investigation into an individual later identified as Bissonnette, who was communicating with what he believed to be an underage female.

During the course of several sexually explicit conversations, which were initiated by Bissonnette on a popular messaging app, Bissonnette continually made attempts to meet up with the underage girl, who was being played by Sego at various locations, including her home, hotels, and finally his residence, which is when an arrest warrant affidavit was submitted.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.