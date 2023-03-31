DUI crash into parked trooper cruiser caught on camera

A VW Atlas crashed into the parked cruiser on I-95 north in East Haven, and the impact could be heard on the body cam video.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The moment a car crashed into a police cruiser parked on the side of a highway in East Haven, narrowly missing the state trooper assisting a disabled minivan, was caught on camera just after midnight Friday.

A state police cruiser with its emergency lights on was parked in the right lane of Interstate 95 north near the Exit 52 on-ramp behind a disabled minivan.

Body cam video from the responding state trooper shows them walking to the passenger side of the disabled minivan. The driver in the van is heard telling the trooper, "I ran out of gas."

At that moment, troopers said a VW Atlas crashed into the parked cruiser, and the impact could be heard on the body cam video.

The crash caused the cruiser to collide with the back of the minivan, state police said.

The VW driver, identified as Thomas Larivee, 32, of East Lyme, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. No one else reported injuries, according to troopers.

Police also noticed Larivee was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and following too closely. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.

