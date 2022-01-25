Standoff in East Haven ends peacefully: police

The man was later safely taken into custody a short time later. He was holding what is believed to be a BB gun, according to police.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The police in East Haven said a standoff that had caused a school lockdown has ended peacefully. They said the subject was in custody.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area of Stevens Street between Austin Avenue and Soundview Avenue while they negotiated with a barricaded subject.

At around 12:43 p.m., a woman called 911 reporting a domestic incident on Stevens Street, police said. The caller said her husband was intoxicated and had a hatchet. He ran out of the house and into a detached garage, according to police.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and tried to establish communication with the man several times. The man continuously pointed a handgun at the officers while coming to the doorway of the garage, police said.

Police continued to try to establish communication with the man while they developed a less-lethal plan.

The man was later safely taken into custody a short time later. He was holding what is believed to be a BB gun, according to police.

Afterward, the man was treated on scene for minor injuries before being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police also said that Momauguin School was in lockdown until the situation was resolved. The high school and middle school, although not in the area are also aware, with regards to bus routes and stops in the area.

Stevens Street between Austin Avenue and Soundview Avenue will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Local traffic will be let through.

There is no danger the public at this time, police said.

This is a developing story.

