East Haven senior citizens complex targeted for catalytic converter thefts: Police

Two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A senior citizen's apartment complex was targeted by catalytic converter thieves Wednesday afternoon according to police.

Around 2 p.m. East Haven police were called to the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot, 1270 North High Street, with reports of the theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles.

The suspects were described by police as two males wearing black hoodies who were initially looking into and under vehicles in the lot, according to East Haven Police Captain Joseph M. Murgo. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a gray sedan, of an unknown make or model.

The 120-unit apartment complex is set back from the main road, surrounded by trees with the main parking area set off from the building.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspects or their vehicle is asked to contact Officer Dwight Calderon at dcalderon@easthavenpolice.com.

