Police investigate deadly shooting at East Haven billiards hall

Police determined an altercation inside the bar turned physical, leading to a shooting.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died after a fight at an East Haven bar escalated into a shooting overnight Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to BullsEye Billiards on 655 Main Street for a report of a shooting. Police determined an altercation inside the bar turned physical, leading to a shooting.

East Haven firefighters treated the two victims found at the scene. The two victims were then taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims later died, according to police. The deceased victim has not been identified at this time.

The scene remains active as of 5:30 a.m., police said. It is not clear whether BullsEye will be open for business Saturday.

Anyone who saw the shooting is asked to contact East Haven police detectives at 203-468-3820.

