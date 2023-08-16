Police search for person checking car doors in East Haven driveway

The police department is also using this incident as a reminder to lock car doors, especially at night.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — East Haven police obtained home surveillance footage of a person pulling on car door handles in the driveway of an East Haven home.

The police department shared the video on its Facebook page Tuesday evening, along with a reminder to car owners to lock their doors. The timestamp on the bottom corner of the video indicates that the theft attempt happened around 5:12 a.m. Tuesday.

"Be sure to set a nightly reminder to lock up at night!" the East Haven Police Department said in its social media post. "This simple yet effective routine can prevent you from becoming the next victim of theft."

The video shows an individual walking up the driveway and pulling on the driver's side door handles. After pulling on the handles that don't open, the individual walks back to a dark-colored car parked in the street.

The theft attempt happened in the northern part of town, near the North Haven town line.

East Haven police are now seeking any other footage residents may have of individuals checking car doors.

