15-year-old arrested for fatal stabbing at East Haven school: Police

The teen was arrested Friday, charged with manslaughter and assault and was transferred to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing at an East Haven elementary school that happened in May, according to police.

The teen was arrested Friday, charged with manslaughter and assault and was transferred to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

On May 23, Dustin Cecarelli, 15, was fatally stabbed at Tuttle Elementary School after a fight in the courtyard turned physical.

Firefighters treated Cecarelli for his injuries on the scene before he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

“On behalf of the Department, we continue to extend our deepest condolences to Dustin’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope this arrest is the beginning of the healing process,” said East Haven Police Chief Ed Lennon.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.