5 teens in stolen car arrested after brief chase, slamming into cruisers: East Haven police

The car tried to turn around at the end of the road by the ice rink and ended up striking several police cruisers in the process, according to police.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A police pursuit involving a stolen car with five teens inside prompted a lockdown in area schools Wednesday morning, according to East Haven police.

An officer traveling north on North High Street around 8:30 a.m. saw a car - identified as stolen with five teenagers inside - driving south on the street.

The stolen car turned onto Hudson Street, a dead end, and police followed.

Police then took the five teenagers in the car into custody without further incident, officers said.

Joseph Melillo Middle School and the East Haven Academy were both put in brief lockdowns as a precaution during the incident. Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The teenagers, with ages ranging from 14 to 15, are now in custody. It is not clear when the car was stolen and where it was stolen from.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

