3 teens arrested after shooting 'splatter balls' during East Haven Fall Fest: Police

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Three teens were arrested for allegedly shooting "splatter balls" from a gun at attendees of the East Haven Fall Fest in September, according to police.

Two minors and John Arthur Raymond, 18, were arrested and faced a judge last week. They faced multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, assault, and breach of peace. Raymond was held on a $100,000 bond.

On the evening of Sept. 10, police working the East Haven Fall Fest on the town green were approached by a group of youth saying someone was possibly shooting a BB gun into the crowd.

Investigations revealed "splatter balls" were being shot into the crowd. Some witnesses told police they saw the shots coming from a car.

The splatter shots caused people to scream for help and run for cover, police said.

The splatter balls are water or gel-based beads, but a shot at high velocity can still injure someone in a similar way a paintball would, according to police.

There, several people were struck in the head and torso during the incident, and one person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the neck and eye, according to police.

"It was later determined through the investigation that the three individuals took turns shooting approximately 300 splatter balls at several different groups of people attending the Fall Fest," East Haven police said in their report.

Police later found the suspect's car and a splatter ball rifle and a canister of splatter balls after a search.

