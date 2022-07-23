Electric CTtransit bus catches fire: Hamden firefighters

Two bus workers were taken to the hospital as a precaution after exposure to the smoke. One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

HAMDEN, Conn. — An electric CTtransit bus caught on fire at the bus depot in Hamden on Saturday morning.

The Hamden Fire Department responded to the CTtransit bus depot to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the bus.

What caused the fire is not known at this time. However, fire officials said it's typically difficult to put out fires caused by lithium-ion batteries "due to the thermal chemical process that produces great heat and continually reignites."

The Hamden Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

