Family displaced after house fire in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn — A house fire in Oxford on Friday night left a family displaced, according to the town's fire chief.

Firefighters were called to the home on Jensen Farm Road around 7:45 p.m., where it took about 45 minutes to knock down a bulk of the fire, Chief Scott Pelletier told FOX61 over the phone Saturday morning.

Firefighters struggled to contain the fire due to the cold temperature, as well as frozen fire hydrants, the chief said.

Once the fire was knocked down, a crew was on standby at the scene just in case the ice and wind rekindled the fire.

There were no reported injuries, but the family of four has been displaced.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

