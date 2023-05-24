Multiple fire crews respond to West Haven condominium fire

Neighbors say that people were being evacuated from the complex by firefighters.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire at the Mallard Brook condominium Complex in West Haven around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

A FOX61 crew on the scene said that they could smell smoke just getting off the exit from I-95 and that multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Neighbors say that people were being evacuated from the complex by firefighters.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

