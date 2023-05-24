Multiple fire crews respond to West Haven condominium fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire at the Mallard Brook condominium Complex in West Haven around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
A FOX61 crew on the scene said that they could smell smoke just getting off the exit from I-95 and that multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Neighbors say that people were being evacuated from the complex by firefighters.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.