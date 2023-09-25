Demolishment underway after massive blaze engulfs abandoned Naugatuck building

A nearby day care center will be closed as crews continue to work at the scene Tuesday morning.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck fire crews are working to control hot spots after a massive fire broke out at a vacant building Monday night. Afterward, there are plans to bring in crews to demolish the burned building later Tuesday, according to the Naugatuck fire chief.

The fire broke out at the former Lewis Engineering building at 238 Water Street. Fire crews closed Water Street between Cedar Street and Church Street as they continued to work at the scene Tuesday morning.

The nearby Spark Little Learners Daycare is also expected to be closed on Tuesday due to the fire investigation and cleanup.

The first report of the fire was called into the Naugatuck Fire Department around 6 p.m. Monday.

Mutual aid was called in from Waterbury, Middlebury, Prospect, and Beacon Falls to help battle the flames. Off-duty personnel were also called back to help at the scene so they could rotate crews throughout the night, according to officials. The building has now been deemed unstable and will be demolished Tuesday.

Officials said that the building was once used to make electronic parts for airplanes but has been empty for about a decade.

Fire crews took a "defensive" posture as they attacked the blaze, not attempting to enter the building and only tackling the flames from the outside to protect other nearby buildings and keep fire crews safe. Officials said Monday evening that they managed to keep the fire well-contained.

Heavy smoke could also be seen through the town Monday night, and Naugatuck Fire Department's Captain David Proulx said the firehouse would become inundated with smoke when the wind blew due to its location less than half a mile from the fire.

At this time, it's unknown what sparked the fire, and officials remain at the scene Tuesday morning to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

