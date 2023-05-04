Seymour budget vote disrupted by fires

The fire department located the cause of the smell, which turned out to be a light fixture in the ceiling of the women's restroom that was smoking.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Two electrical fires disrupted a budget vote at the Seymour Community Center on Thursday evening, forcing the town to extend voting by an hour, until 9 p.m.

The Office of the First Selectwoman of Seymour posted on their Facebook, detailing what happened.

The post said that at 2:50 p.m., a fire alarm came in that there was a smell of smoke at the Community Center. All employees and residents that were in the building were evacuated and remained outside.

The voting machine was unplugged and kept on a battery backup and secured. The fire department located the cause of the smell, which turned out to be a light fixture in the ceiling of the women's restroom that was smoking. An all-clear was given at 3:25 p.m., and the voting machine and people were allowed back into the building as voting resumed.

Later in the afternoon, another electrical fire again disrupted voting, and forced the town to move the polling place to the Community Center's Bingo Room. Authorities said polls would remain open until 9 p.m. to help accommodate voters.

