Firefighters assemble to lay fallen North Haven fire fighter to rest

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The community said their final goodbyes to North Haven firefighter, Matthias Wirtz, on Tuesday, who had a huge impact on the community.

"The firefighting community is a very tightknit community and we do all we can to support each other," said assistant chief of the Fairfield Fire Department, Patrick Barry.

That support filled the parking lot at North Haven High School as bus loads of firefighters from across the state made their way to lay Wirtz to rest.

"It’s very emotional, it takes its toll on the department in the community so it’s good to come out and show our support," said Retired Lieutenant with the West Haven Fire Department, William Heffernan.

A veteran of the North Haven Fire Department for more than two decades and an active member of the community, Wirtz’s impact spans from those who knew and loved him and those who also put their lives on the line for their community.

"It can happen to any of us at any time and it’s important we come out and support North Haven and anyone who has a line of duty death," said Heffernan.

Dozens of fire departments joined together in blue for the line of duty death services.

Too many know the pain of losing a member of their department.

Heffernan said the West Haven Fire Department has lost six firefighters over the years.

With that pain, they've learned to make sure no one ever feels like they're grieving alone.

"It helps more than you would think, knowing the rest of the community is around you, your peers, firefighters from other departments, it helps lift you up and get you through the tough times," said Heffernan.

The support for the North Haven Fire Department wasn't just seen or felt at the funeral. Firefighters from across the state were on the clock inside the North Haven fire house to make sure their services are fully staffed during this difficult time.

"Surrounding towns are manning their department and their station and their apparatus so they can pay their respects to their own and give him the proper send off," said Heffernan.

It's an outpouring of love and support that firefighters hope sends comfort to the Wirtz family.

"I think it means the world to them when you see the sea of blue whether it’s a firefighter or a police officer or a dispatcher, when anyone in the public service dies it’s just a showing of respect for what’s going on and the sacrifice we make to keep people safe," said Barry.

A sacrifice that will never be taken for granted.

